Henderson works 5 shutout innings as the Brewers win 5-2 to extend Orioles' skid to 8 games

MILWAUKEE — Logan Henderson recorded seven strikeouts in five shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Baltimore 5-2 on Tuesday night to hand the Orioles their eighth consecutive loss.
Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins homered to help the Brewers win their third straight. Milwaukee's three homers matched a season high.
Baltimore has gone 0-4 under interim manager Tony Mansolino since the Saturday firing of Brandon Hyde. Mansolino had been a third-base coach on Hyde's staff.
Henderson (3-0) allowed two hits and two walks while becoming the first Brewers pitcher to win each of his first three career starts. The 23-year-old right-hander has struck out 23 while yielding just three runs over 16 career innings.
Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead on Turang's solo homer to left-center in the third inning and Frelick's two-run shot into the second deck of the right-field stands in the fourth. Both homers came off Chayce McDermott (0-1).
Baltimore made it a one-run game in the seventh. Ramón Urías greeted Joel Payamps with a two-out RBI single. Jackson Holliday drove in Urías with a triple off the wall in left-center.
Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio crashed into the wall trying to catch Holliday's drive, but remained in the game.
Milwaukee added two runs in an eighth-inning rally that included a Hoskins leadoff homer off Félix Bautista and two Baltimore errors.