BATON ROUGE, La. — Harrison Henderson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to an 88-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
Ahsante Shivers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 12 points and Jayden Saddler distributed eight assists.
Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Lions (3-9, 2-1) and Joshuwan Johnson scored 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
