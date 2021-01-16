BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 21 points as Campbell routed Presbyterian 73-51 on Friday night.
Joshua Lusane had 13 points for Campbell (8-7, 4-4 Big South Conference). Messiah Thompson added 12 points.
Winston Hill had 23 points for the Blue Hose (3-5, 1-3). Owen McCormack added 11 points. Brandon Younger had nine rebounds.
Campbell defeated Presbyterian 48-46 on Thursday.
