Is improving the well-being of your animals on your list of New Year's resolutions? We hope so. Working to make the world better not only for pets, but also for animals in need, is the best resolution we can think of.
Here are some ways to improve the lives of your own pets and of other animals.
- Pay attention. Our dogs and cats spend so much time watching and studying us. We can return their interest by giving them some quality time, even if we're busy. A few minutes of cuddling or petting, sweet talk, tossing a ball, or a quick review of the tricks they know will be special to them, and it will de-stress us, too.
- Mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise. Provide some puzzle toys to give their brains a workout or give a few extra minutes of sniffing time at the beginning or end of a walk. Sign up pets for a toy subscription box or learn how to make your own puzzle toys.
- Notice what's normal for your pet so you'll recognize what's not. That helps you to avoid being taken by surprise when your pet becomes ill or has an injury. Pay attention to any different behaviors — not eating, eating excessively, drinking more water than usual, breaking housetraining, not wanting to play or go for a walk — so you can report them to your veterinarian if they continue for more than a day or two. Early response can save your pet's life — and your wallet.
- Don't overfeed. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, up to 59% of all pets are obese. Measure food and feed at regular mealtimes instead of leaving food out all the time.
- Learn how to train your pet using positive reinforcement techniques so you can stop unwanted behaviors — barking, jumping, door dashing, destructive chewing and so on. You'll both be happier.
- Plan for emergencies. Teach pets (including cats) to enter a carrier on cue and stay calmly in it. Prepare a go-bag that includes a three-day supply of your pet's food, any medications, up-to-date vaccination or titer records, and anything else your pet might need if you have to leave in a hurry.
- Build a good relationship with a veterinarian you trust. A veterinarian is your partner in keeping pets happy and healthy.
- Help a local pet shelter. Order some toys, cat litter, pet food or other supplies. Volunteer at a shelter to walk dogs, cuddle cats or do some of the unglamorous work such as scooping litter boxes. Support organizations that foster pets of domestic violence victims so they don't have to worry about leaving pets in an unsafe situation.
- Be there. "The most important action we can offer people and pets is to put our phones away and look and listen," says Lori Weise, executive director of Downtown Dog Rescue in Los Angeles. Do so "without prejudgment, without having an agenda for what needs to be done or what the person or pet is supposed to do. Give the gift of allowing the person or pet to be their true selves."
