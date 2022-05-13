Q: My dog seems to be scratching at its skin a lot. Someone suggested he might have allergies. Do dogs have spring alleries?

A: Yes. Many dog owners fail to realize that their pets can suffer from allergies just as easily as humans can. Common allergens that affect dogs are things that can be inhaled, such as mold, dust mites and pollens, as well as different foods and skin irritants.

To help dog owners provide allergy relief for their pets, the American Kennel Club offers these signs of allergies and how to treat them:

Common signs of allergies in dogs include: itching; red, inflamed skin; dry skin; loss of fur; eye irritation; excessive licking of paws.

If your dog is showing one or more of these signs, go to the vet.

Have your veterinarian evaluate your dog to find the best treatment plan. The vet may prescribe cortisones, antihistamines or medicated shampoos. Giving your dog Omega-3 fatty acid supplements might also be recommended, all of which will ease the suffering from allergies.

Oftentimes, your dog may be having reactions to something in their food. Try giving your dog an "elimination diet," feeding them just one protein type at a time to try to figure out what is triggering an allergic reaction.

If your dog is suffering from skin allergies, you may want to try aloe vera on the irritation to provide relief. Make sure to consult your veterinarian before applying any type of skin treatment to be sure it is safe for your dog and not another cause of irritation.