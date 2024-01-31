Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

•••

Those unlucky enough to contract COVID this winter can make the best of a bad break by aiding medical researchers evaluating additional treatments to help those who are ill feel better faster.

An ongoing medical research trial with enrollment available through the University of Minnesota is still seeking participants who are newly ill with COVID to test a drug called metformin. It's a widely available medication — one with strong safety and tolerability profiles — best known as a diabetes treatment. It's known to fight inflammation and boost the immune system. A 2020 study published in the prestigious Nature journal found that it inhibited the COVID virus in a test tube.

The research trial, known as ACTIV-6, will help determine if metformin could be taken at home by people with mild to moderate COVID soon after infection to swiftly improve symptoms. A few antiviral medications, such as Paxlovid, are available now to prevent severe disease, but it is important to expand treatment options. The medical arsenal against this virus should have multiple weapons, not just one or two.

The study makes it remarkably convenient to participate. The study is open to those living in Minnesota as well as those residing outside its borders. This is also an "at-home trial," meaning there's no need to travel to see a doctor.

Eligibility screening and survey questions answered throughout the study period can be done through an online questionnaire or by phone. The medication is delivered to the enrollee's home. There is no cost to enrollees. Participants can leave the study at any point if they no longer wish to continue.

"We know that people are feeling ill. This trial in particular is designed to be as easy as possible for people,'' said Dr. Carolyn Bramante, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School and a principal investigator for the study.

Eligibility requirements are broad but note the need for speed to enroll: you must have tested positive for COVID within the past 10 days. And, you must enroll before you've had symptoms for more than seven days.

Enrollees must also be 30 years of age or older; be able to read, speak and understand English or Spanish; and, since testing positive have had at least two common COVID symptoms such as fatigue, fever, cough, sore throat, or nasal congestion.

For more information and to enroll, go online to https://activ6.umn.edu or call 1-800-737-1824.

Two tips for those interested: Compensation is provided for those who complete the study. And, potential enrollees will be asked for photo of their positive COVID test. It's a good idea possible to date and sign the test before snapping a picture. This will help expedite enrollment and more important, help scientists move faster toward finding additional treatments.