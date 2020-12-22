Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen got the good news Tuesday morning. But she waited until afternoon practice to spring the surprise:

Kayla Mershon is eligible.

The former Minnetonka High School star who spent two seasons at the University of Nebraska before transferring to the Gophers has been cleared to play this season. Last week the NCAA allowed a blanket waiver for any transfers to become immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season. Tuesday the Gophers got the official OK from the Big Ten.

That means the 6-3 center/forward will make her Gophers debut Wednesday at Williams Arena against Indiana.

"Very good news," Whalen said. "Obviously, now, we have more post depth. We've added somebody who has played 60 games in the Big Ten, and played at a high level."

Mershon will become a part of a post rotation that includes Klarke Sconiers and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich. The depth in the post has been growing steadily. Slowed by injury, Bagwell-Katalinich — a graduate transfer from Cornell — made her Gophers debut last week. Now Mershon will round out the Gophers' roster of available players at 12.

"She's been practicing with us," Whalen said. "A lot of the time she's been on the scout team as we get ready for games. Now, obviously, she's going to become a big part of what we're doing."

Mershon started 14 of 60 games during her two seasons at Nebraska, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Mershon was a four-time all-conference player at Minnetonka High School, where she won one Class 4A state title.