NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Nvidia Corp., up $24.14 to $316.75.
The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Cisco Systems Inc., down $3.13 to $53.63.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Deere & Co., up $3.59 to $357.11.
Workers approved a new contract with the Illinois-based maker of tractors and agricultural equipment.
Macy's Inc., up $6.53 to $37.37.
The department store chain handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
Kohl's Corp., up $6 to $62.48.
The retailer's third-quarter profit blew past analysts' forecasts.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $11.96 to $71.93.
The wholesale membership chain reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.
Helmerich & Payne Inc., down $5.16 to $26.16.
The oil and gas drilling contractor's fiscal fourth-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.
Bath & Body Works Inc., up $3.92 to $78.37.
The seller of soap, fragrances, lotion and candles reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.