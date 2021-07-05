The party's over. Now comes the hangover. (Warning! Many spoilers ahead.)

The party in question is the Hellfire Gala, a high-fashion, elites-only soiree hosted by Marvel's mutants on the sentient mutant island Krakoa, based on the famous Met Gala. In a stunning show of Marvel's confidence in the narrative, "Hellfire Gala" ran through all of the publisher's 12 monthly X-Men titles in June, plus the 48-page "Planet-Size X-Men" one-shot.

And in so doing, it changed the status quo of the entire Marvel superhero line. Before I explain that, though, I need to explain this "Krakoa" business for those who don't read X-Men books regularly.

The tl;dr is that Earth's mutants have entered into a symbiosis with the living island Krakoa, first introduced in "Giant-Size X-Men" No. 1 in 1975. All of Earth's mutants have resettled on Krakoa, currently in the South Atlantic, declaring it a sovereign nation. Krakoa grows plants from which various amazing drugs can be made, while all citizenry of Krakoa provide a smidgen of mutant energy for the island, which feeds on precisely that.

In the meantime, Krakoan wonder drugs are the island society's economic backbone. Some extend human life. There is great demand for these drugs, but the Krakoans will sell them only to countries that recognize Krakoa's sovereignty. A black market has sprung up to sell the drugs to noncompliant nations, but the Hellfire Corp., run by Emma Frost, secretly runs that, too. The mutants, in addition to having their own country, are now crazy rich.

So, to celebrate their success, Marvel's mutants threw a party. Diplomatic representatives of friendly nations were invited, as well as some from nations that are not so friendly, but may be persuaded. Krakoa's ruling body, the Quiet Council, expected some party crashers, and enlisted X-Force (especially Wolverine) as bouncers. Each book featured its regular cast, depicting how they interacted with the party (or didn't). These various viewpoints kept the concept fresh issue to issue.

Planet X-Men: Some of the mutants who helped terraform Mars are (from left) Jean Grey, Iceman, Storm and Magneto. (“Planet-Size X-Men” #1 cover art by Pepe Larraz, copyright Marvel Comics/TNS)

Meanwhile, in "X-Men" proper, a new team was announced, with Cyclops, Jean "Marvel Girl" Grey, Rogue, Wolverine (Logan's clone/daughter Laura Kinney), Synch, Sunfire and Polaris. While they would be the climax for most superhero-oriented parties, the new team announcement was just the warmup. For the climax, the Hellfire Club promised "fireworks." But they weren't just ordinary fireworks. For one thing, they were on Mars. For another, they weren't fireworks. They were a light show created by the X-Men terraforming the red planet.

Actually, it's not the X-Men. Not precisely. Several familiar faces were involved in the project, like Magento (who boosted the magnetosphere and sped up Mars' rotation, increasing gravity), Iceman (who provided, as you'd expect, a lot of ice) and Storm (who launched weather systems). But most of the exotic needs were filled by a new group of mutants from Arakko, who have taken up residence.

OK, I guess I have to explain Arakko now. Here's the short version: Arakko is formerly four-fifths of Krakoa, long exiled to magical "Otherworld," where its mutant population has grown to millions and formed an aggressive warrior culture. Arakko and its millions returned to Earth in the recent "X of Swords" crossover. They'll be the ones living on Mars (thankfully not here), which they've renamed "Planet Arakko."

Got all that?