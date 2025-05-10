Hellebuyck and Jets back on road in NHL playoffs at Dallas; Florida seeks to get even vs. Toronto

The latest version of Connor Hellebuyck certainly resembles the goalie that was so dominant in the regular season for Winnipeg. Now he has to go on the road again in the NHL playoffs against Dallas.
Florida is back in its series against Toronto, avoiding the dreaded 3-0 deficit thanks to Sergei Bobrovsky's eight saves in overtime before Brad Marchand's game-winning goal.
Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg and reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida resume their respective second-round series Sunday. The Jets and Stars are even switching to Dallas for Game 3, while the Panthers are home again for Game 4 against the Maple Leafs.
Hellebuyck is the odds-on favorite to win his third Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie, and also among three finalists for the Hart Trophy that goes to the MVP of the NHL regular season. But he is 0-3 on the road this postseason, with a .758 save percentage and a 7.24 goals-against-average while not finishing any of the three games at St. Louis in the first round.
Since those road losses, Hellebuyck won Game 7 in overtime against the Blues and split the first two games against Dallas. The Stars got only Mikko Rantanen's natural hat trick in the second period of their 3-2 win in the series opener, then Hellebuyck had a 21-save shutout in Game 2 late Friday night.
''There were stretches in the first round where I really liked my game, just wasn't in the results. But, built it back better. I like where we're at,'' said Hellebuyck, who had a 25-save shutout at Dallas the final week of the regular season. "The team in front of me is playing phenomenal, so, we're going to have fun. Just continue to have fun.''
There's still a hill to climb for the Panthers after their 5-4 win in Game 3 — and they will have to win at least one game in Toronto to advance — but there's new life in Sunrise going into Game 4.
''The context changes up until the puck dropping (Sunday),'' Florida coach Paul Maurice said. ''The eight teams that are left are all legitimate teams. They can all win.''