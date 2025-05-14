Helio Castroneves chasing record-breaking Indy 500 victory at age 50

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves, at age 50, is still chasing history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
A win in this year's Indianapolis 500 would give him five in his brilliant IndyCar career and break a tie with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for most wins in a race that will be run May 25 for the 109th time.
He's been unsuccessful in his last three tries to win a fifth but hopes this year, his 25th Indy 500, will be the one where he breaks history. Not even his age has discouraged the Brazilian.
''I feel I have a brand new engine,'' Castroneves said. ''I feel that I'm like ready to go. They say life starts at 50, so I'm ready to start again.''
Castroneves won his fourth Indy 500 driving for Meyer Shank Racing, where he's now part of team management and will drive for them again this year. If he wins, he doesn't plan to walk away from ''The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.''
''I'm going to come back and try for six,'' Castroneves said. ''I want a statue.''
For the record, MSR has not confirmed any races for Castroneves beyond this year's Indy 500. But, the team values his contributions on and off the track, particularly his 500 victory in 2021.
Castroneves had spent 20 years driving for Team Penske, where he won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002 and 2009. After a move to Penske's sports car program, Castroneves landed a partial ride back in IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing, and the 500 win grew into two full seasons.