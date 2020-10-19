WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. — Police say the pilot of a helicopter escaped injury when it crashed on Washington Island in Door County of northeastern Wisconsin.
According to WBAY-TV, police say the crash happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday while the helicopter was taking off from the Washington Island Airport. Police say the pilot was not injured and got out under his own power.
The Washington Island Police Department had no immediate details on the man's age, name, or where he's from.
The incident happened just off the airport's helicopter pad, and no runways were blocked.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
