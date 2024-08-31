Nation

Helicopter goes missing in Russia's Far East with 22 people believed onboard

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 31, 2024 at 7:58AM

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Helicopter goes missing in Russia's Far East with 22 people believed onboard

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

Sports

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is shocked at the US Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz's loss

Business

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep