JERUSALEM — A helicopter crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel late Monday, an Israeli official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was under way.
The chopper went down near the northern city of Haifa. There were no further details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fighting intensifies in eastern Colombia; at least 16 killed
At least 16 people were killed in Colombia this weekend and dozens had to flee their homes, as fighting between rebel groups intensified in the eastern state of Arauca, Colombia's Human Rights Ombudsman said on Monday.
World
Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel
A helicopter crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel late Monday, an Israeli official said.
World
Cop couple overpower rowdy passenger on flight to Canada
Two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week, Austria's Interior Ministry said on Monday.
World
Hezbollah leader launches verbal attack against Saudi king
The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group verbally attacked the king of Saudi Arabia on Monday, saying Riyadh helped spread extremist Islamic ideology worldwide and is taking the thousands of Lebanese who work in the oil-rich Persian Gulf region "hostage."
World
EXPLAINER: What's next after resignation of Sudan's PM?
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's resignation has plunged the country's already fragile democratic transition into further turmoil.