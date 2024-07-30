LONDON — A helicopter has crashed into a building in central Ireland, causing a number of casualties, authorities said Tuesday.
The accident took place near Killucan in County Westmeath at about 3:30 p.m. local time. Pat Hunt, the acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service, said emergency services have been mobilized.
''What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved," Hunt told the Midlands 103 radio station, but that ''we cannot at this stage confirm the number."
The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit said it had deployed a team of inspectors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
A cratered field, a mangled fence. Clues emerge from strike that killed 12 children in Golan Heights
Two days after a rocket slammed into a soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children, many questions remain about the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams.
World
Belarus authorities say German man sentenced to death asked for pardon
Belarus' authoritarian leader said Tuesday he was considering a request for a pardon from a German citizen who has been sentenced to death on terrorism charges.
World
Helicopter crashes into building in central Ireland
A helicopter has crashed into a building in central Ireland, causing a number of casualties, authorities said Tuesday.
Sports
French police investigating abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last Supper' scene
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed.
World
Criticism mounts against Venezuela's Maduro and the electoral council that declared him a victor
International criticism of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro mounted Tuesday, a day after electoral authorities declared him the winner in a presidential election that the opposition claims to have won by a landslide.