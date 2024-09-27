Wires

Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane as officials warn of 'catastrophic' storm surge

Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane as officials warn of 'catastrophic' storm surge.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 3:25AM

MIAMI — Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane as officials warn of 'catastrophic' storm surge.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.

Wires

Chicago White Sox set the modern major league record for losses in a season with 121

Wires

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration