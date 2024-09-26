MIAMI — Helene becomes a major Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it churns toward northwestern Florida.
Helene becomes a major Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it churns toward northwestern Florida
Helene becomes a major Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it churns toward northwestern Florida.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 6:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.