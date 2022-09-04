Gophers women's hockey player Taylor Heise and former Gopher Amanda Kessel combined for five goals and four assists to lead the United States to a 10-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Czech Republic in Saturday's semifinals at the world championship in Herning, Denmark.

Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 in the other semifinal, setting up another showdown in the final between the two powerhouses.

Since the inaugural women's worlds in 1990, Canada and the U.S. have faced each other in every final except 2019. Canada has won the world championship 11 times and the United States has won it nine times.

Heise had two goals and three assists. Her seven goals, 11 assists and 18 points are all tops in the tournament. Her point total is the second-highest for one world tournament (behind U.S. forward Cindy Curley, who had 23 in 1990), and her assist total is one off the tournament record held by Curley as well.

Kessel had three goals and one assist. She is second in the tournament in scoring with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.

The U.S. has now scored 52 goals, the most of any American team and second only to Canada's 61 in 1990.

Soccer

U.S. women beat Nigeria

Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 in Kansas City, Kan., as both teams prepare for next summer's World Cup.

The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil — 63 wins and seven draws.

The two teams face off again Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

The 22-year-old Smith leads the national team with nine goals this year.

NBA

Mitchell trade is official

The Cleveland Cavaliers made official their acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

Cleveland sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji to Utah, along with unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The teams will also swap their first-round drafting rights in 2026 and 2028.

Sexton, who was a restricted free agent, signed a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the package.

The trade is the second major one this summer for the Jazz.

AROUND THE HORN

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin won the pole and Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep. Josef Newgarden, who trails Will Power by three points with two races remaining in the IndyCar season, qualified second. But he'll serve a six-spot grid penalty at the start of Sunday's race for an engine change. Power will start second instead.

Formula One: Max Verstappen took the pole position for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver edged Charles Leclerc's Ferrari by .021 seconds to huge roars from Verstappen's Orange Army of fans. The session was interrupted earlier when a flare was thrown onto the track. Victory on Sunday would be a fourth straight for Verstappen and 10th of the season.

NASCAR: Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway.

Golf: Lucy Li, 19, shot a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio. Lexi Thompson (65) and Caroline Masson (65) were tied for second. Six other players were three shots back. … Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65 on a day of low scoring, building a one-shot lead over newcomer Joaquin Niemann after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston.