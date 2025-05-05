Hegseth directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions

There are about 800 general officers in the military, but only 44 of those are four-star general or flag officers. Hegseth has already directed the firings of more than a half-dozen three- and four-star generals since taking office, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown Jr., saying those eliminations were ''a reflection of the president wanting the right people around him to execute the national security approach we want to take.''