Hegseth defends use of troops to protect immigration raids in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended his decision to order troops to provide security during federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, telling senators on Wednesday it’s about ‘’maintaining law and order.’’
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., condemned the move as illegal, saying it erodes military readiness and questioning how it is being funded. It was the second day of harsh congressional questioning for Hegseth on the deployment of troops over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, continued military aid to Ukraine, a deal on a gifted Qatari jet and more.
‘’The mission in Los Angeles, as you know well, sir, is not about lethality,’’ Hegseth said in response to questions. ‘’It’s about maintaining law and order on behalf of law enforcement agents who deserve to do their job without being attacked by mobs of people.’’
The exchange underscored confusion about the deployment of more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to provide security at the immigration protests and operations in Los Angeles. Photos have shown Guard troops setting a security perimeter around agents as they make arrests in the city, moving them closer to law enforcement functions, which by law they are not allowed to do.
About 2,000 of the Guard soldiers are in place in Los Angeles, initially sent to provide security. The Marines are at a nearby base and have not yet been used.
Democrats press Hegseth on use of troops in US cities
Speaking at a Senate defense appropriations subcommittee hearing, Reed said law and order is a civil function, not a job for the U.S. military. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., added that the California deployment, along with President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against protesters at the Army’s 250th anniversary parade on Saturday, ‘’should stop every one of us cold.’’
She added that ‘’threatening to use our own troops on our own citizens at such scale is unprecedented. It is unconstitutional. And it is downright un-American.’’