Hundreds of Minnesota homes neglected by hedge fund are now in hands of nonprofits

Three years after the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office went after a slate of private equity landlords operating in north Minneapolis, hundreds of single-family houses have been transferred to nonprofit ownership.
Neglected houses are being repaired in preparation for sale to first-time homeowners, and the landlords who once tried to profit off of them by cutting costs on maintenance have exited the Minnesota market.
The gray house at 3539 Irving Av. N., one of the first of these properties to be fully rehabbed by nonprofit developer PRG, was the site of a celebratory news conference on Tuesday morning, where state and local officials bid HavenBrook Homes and its investment firm owner, Pretium Partners, goodbye.
“HavenBrook got out of Minnesota and quite honestly, friends, good riddance,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison.
For years, north Minneapolis residents who rented from HavenBrook Homes complained about their landlord cutting corners on repairs and allowing the community’s naturally occurring affordable homes to slide into disrepair. Tenants formed a coalition, assisted by researchers from the University of Minnesota, to understand how much real estate speculation was happening in north Minneapolis.
In 2022, the Attorney General’s Office sued HavenBrook, Pretium Partners and other corporate defendants. Much of the litigation concerned peeling back the layers of corporate ownership to determine who was really responsible for the homes’ upkeep. A settlement last year led to the defendants forgiving nearly $2 million in rental debt, paying $2.2 million into a tenant restitution fund and promising to transfer their entire portfolio to affordable housing entities.
Assistant Attorney General Katherine Kelly, who led the lawsuit against HavenBrook, said the settlement wouldn’t have been as large if the private equity firm at the top of the shell companies hadn’t been included as a defendant.
“It was very clear reading their SEC filings, and their publicly available investor presentations, that they were engaging in the kind of business activities that are going to have horrendous results for tenants,” she said. “Minimizing expenses, maximizing profits. And when they started talking about how repairs are one of the biggest cost-drivers, and they had fantastic ideas on how to reduce that, we just we knew that that was going to result in uninhabitable homes.”