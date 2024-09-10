Hedge fund investor buys UK political magazine The Spectator for $131 million

The media group, previously owned by the Barclay family, was put up for sale to help pay off the family's debts. A deal was struck to sell the business to RedBird IMI, a consortium backed by U.S. financial firm RedBird Capital Partners and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family and the UAE's vice president. The group is run by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker.