A potentially record-breaking October storm is kicking off this year's snow season, possibly bringing 3 to 7 inches to the metro area and hefty amounts in an area stretching from Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota to Alexandria, Brainerd and Duluth in the north.

Heavy wet snow falling at up to an inch per hour prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

By early afternoon, snow was falling across much of central and southern Minnesota, with worsening conditions expected during the late afternoon and early evening Tuesday.

The highest totals were expected to be along and just south of the Interstate 94 corridor while smaller totals were expected across northern Minnesota on a line from Fergus Falls to Bemidji and Ely, the weather service said.

"Have a shovel" at the ready, said meteorologist Brent Hewett with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Roads could become hazardous during the evening rush hour, the weather service warned. "Plan on slippery road conditions," the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service said. "Slow down and use caution."

A pedestrian and mail carrier crossed paths near 61st Street and Portland Avenue as snow began to fall Tuesday in Minneapolis.

October snowfalls are not uncommon. From 1884 through 2019, 45 out of 136 Octobers in the Twin Cities have seen at least one day with measurable snow, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

But a snowfall this big is a tad bit early, Hewett said. Storms dropping up to 5 inches of snow generally don't occur until the last week of October or the first week of November, he said.

Tuesday's event could etch its way into the record books. The biggest snowfall for Oct. 20 is 3 inches, occurring in 1916, which also is the third-biggest single snowfall ever recorded in October in the Twin Cities.

The second-largest snowfall for the metro in October was 5.5 inches on Oct. 29, 1905, and the record belongs to the Halloween snowstorm of 1991 that dropped 8.2 inches on Oct. 31. By the time that storm wrapped up two days later, the Twin Cities was blanketed with 28.4 inches, weather records show.

"That one will remain untouched for quite a while," Hewett said of the monster storm.

Any snow that accumulates isn't likely to stay around long. Temperatures will moderate into the upper 30s Wednesday and into the low 40s Thursday. With the warmer air comes a chance for rain on Wednesday night into Thursday. Another chance of snow showers will come this weekend, and another system could bring more snow Sunday night into Monday, Hewett said.