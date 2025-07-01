World

Heavy floods in central and southern China kill at least 9 and displace tens of thousands

Heavy flooding in central and southern China has killed at least nine people with and displaced tens of thousands as more rainfall was forecast on the way, state media reported Tuesday

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 8:52AM

BEIJING — Heavy flooding in central and southern China has killed at least nine people with and displaced tens of thousands as more rainfall was forecast on the way, state media reported Tuesday

At least eight people were listed as missing in the worst-hit provinces of Henan, Hubei and Guizhou, where rivers overtopped dikes and poured into city streets, housing complexes and shopping malls.

Although China experiences flooding each summer, the images were some of the most dramatic in years, many of them spread on social media to avoid official censors.

Rapid urban development appears to have worsened the problem, and the Communist Party authorities who control all media have been especially reticent in their news releases about the toll floods have taken. Information has been especially tight since 2001 flooding in the city of Zhengzhou killed 39 people below ground, including 14 who drowned inside a flooded subway train, although the true number of dead has been disputed.

That led to popular protests against poor design, corruption and the government's slow response.

Flash flood warnings were also issued for the northern region of Inner Mongolia, while the southernmost island province of Hainan was also told to prepare for heavy rains.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Hurricane Flossie strengthens further off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Flossie has continued to strengthen off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph (85 mph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Things To Do

PHOTO ESSAY: Istanbul's ferries, a lifeline connecting continents and stories

World

Barcelona records the hottest June in over 100 years as a heat wave grips Europe