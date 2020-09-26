An FC Cincinnati player initially tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, when MLS reported no new confirmed cases among players and team staff tested in the week that ended Wednesday.

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said his team has "been fine so far" in testing every other day and the day before games.

"The players have been disciplined in what we've asked of them," Heath said. "We know it's a difficult situation. It's hard once they leave your facility because, like everybody, they have to go about their daily life. So far they've been excellent. They've done everything we've asked of them because we could ill afford players going down testing positive with the amount of injuries we've had as well."

MLS on Friday reported 5,822 samples collected and tested from 1,486 people ending Wednesday.

Upon further review

Heath told reporters Friday he spoke to league officials about an offside call late in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Columbus Crew SC that negated Michael Boxall's potential tying goal.

"I spoke to one or two people," Heath said. "They confirmed it was a very harsh decision. But that doesn't do us much good at this moment. The fact they admitted it was a mistake is something."

Dibassy back, Gregus fined

Center back Bakaye Dibassy trained Friday after he missed Wednesday's game at Columbus injured, and Heath said he expects Dibassy to play Sunday against Real Salt Lake.

If so, he'll replace center back Jose Aja, who is suspended for yellow-card accumulation.

Veteran Jan Gregus will be back after he served a red-card suspension Wednesday. MLS' disciplinary committee fined him an undisclosed sum Friday because he failed to leave the field "in an orderly manner" after getting a red card late in Saturday's loss at Houston.

Alonso, Finlay progressing

Injured veterans Ethan Finlay and captain Ozzie Alonso returned to training lightly with their teammates Friday on the club's grass fields.

Heath said they could return by next week's Oct. 3 home game against FC Cincinnati. "Maybe," Heath said. "Maybe."