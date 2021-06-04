The thermometer will soar into the 90s and to near record highs on Friday as the season's first heat wave grips the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.

The unseasonable blast of warmth — 20 degrees above average — does come with some danger. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued and air quality alert for the seven-county metro area and Chisago and Isanti counties as sunny skies, high temperatures, low humidity and light winds will produce an environment favorable for ozone to develop.

The alert for unhealthy air, which can cause breathing difficulties for people with conditions such as like asthma, emphysema, and COPD, will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m., the MPCA said.

Friday's heat could etch its way into the record books if the mercury hits 96 degrees, which was set in 1968.

"We will be close, no question there," said Joe Calderone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The forecast high for Friday in the Twin Cities is 95 degrees. But things are expected to get more toasty to the west of the metro with the mercury possibly touching 100 degrees west of the Minnesota River and near the South Dakota border, he said.

Saturday brings a better shot of a setting a record high temperature in the metro. The current record is 92, set in 1911 and 1925. The forecast high is in the mid-90s, and is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend. There won't be much relief Sunday with a high of 94 in the metro, but warmer to the west.

While it will be hot, dew points, a measure of how much water is in the air, will be in the tolerable 50s, making it less miserable, Calderone said.

But he warned, "it doesn't mean it isn't dangerous for outdoor activities. "With no cloud cover and no breaks from the beating sun, you will feel it for any outdoor activities."

Strong winds and low humidity will accompany the warmth across the northern third of Minnesota, where the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted a red flag warning. The warning means conditions are ideal for wildfires and burning should not take place.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions," the DNR said in its advisory.

The heat could make places such as the Bunker Beach wave pool, which opens Saturday, a popular place to cool off. Lakes and air-conditioned malls could be, too.

There won't be much relief at night either. Low temperatures are not expected to fall below 70 degrees for the next five days, and records for the warmest low temperatures could fall, too, Calderone said.

Official readings for Thursday night into Friday were not immediately available, but a record could have been broken, Calderone said. The mercury had fallen to 73 degrees at MSP at 6 a.m., which was 3 degrees warmer than the previous warmest low for June 4, which is 70 degrees.

Early summer warmth will continue into next week with highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday, dropping into the upper 80s on Wednesday. For those hoping for a free lawn watering, rain will be scarce over the next several days, with a slight chance on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

