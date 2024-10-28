Sports

Heat unveil statue of Dwyane Wade outside the front of team's arena

Dwyane Wade is now the first Miami Heat player with a statue outside the team's arena.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 1:05PM

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade is now the first Miami Heat player with a statue outside the team's arena.

The Heat unveiled the statue Sunday, about eight months after team president Pat Riley announced plans for the tribute. Wade is Miami's all-time leading scorer, and he and Udonis Haslem are the only players to have been on all three Heat teams that won NBA championships.

The statue depicts Wade's ''This is my house'' moment, the one where he jumped atop a courtside table after a buzzer-beater to beat Chicago in double overtime in 2009.

''This is crazy,'' Wade said moments after the unveiling. ''I wanted to feel this. Life goes by so fast and it's very rare that we get to feel things, because we're always off to the next thing. ... I wanted to feel this, man. I wanted to look at it.''

An in-game celebration will follow Monday when Miami plays host to Detroit on the 21st anniversary of Wade's debut game with the franchise.

Wade, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is one of six former Heat players to have their number retired by the team — along with Haslem, Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

''As the greatest player ever in Miami Heat history, yes, it's his day, it's his family's day,'' Riley said.

The statue is accompanied by a wall listing Wade's career accomplishments and has been placed outside the front doors of the team's arena. Wade is now a part-owner of the Utah Jazz in addition to having many other business interests.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

World Series: Freddie Freeman wins MVP award after tying record with 12 RBIs for Dodgers

When the World Series started, it was hard to figure what Freddie Freeman would be able to provide for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sports

Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6

card image
Sports

Yankees fans who interfered with Betts' catch are banned from Game 5 of the World Series

card image