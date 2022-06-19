HEATSTROKE AND HEAT EXHAUSTION

What is heat stroke?

It is a serious medical emergency where the body's temperature rises above the normal level and the body is unable to cool itself. Heat stroke can cause long term damage or injury and even death if left untreated.

Symptoms include high body temperature (103 or above), loss of sweating, severe headache, red or flushed dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, or even unconsciousness.

What to do? Seek immediate medical attention.

What is heat exhaustion?

It is a milder form of heat-related illness that could sometimes lead to heat stroke. Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses water and salt as a result of excessive sweating.

Among the symptoms are fatigue, dizziness, heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, and even fainting.

What to do? Hydrate, move to a cooler place and rest. If symptoms get worse, seek medical help immediately.

Source: Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis