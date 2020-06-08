A blast of heat and humidity will hit the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota on Monday before a cool front and the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal converge to possibly wring out several inches of rain a rounds of severe weather.

With the aid of gusty southerly winds, the mercury is expected to hit 95 degrees in the metro area Monday, which would be the warmest reading of the year. Temperatures in the 90s also are expected across most of southern and western Minnesota.

That will be slightly cooler than 102 degrees recorded Sunday in Madison, Minn., in far western Minnesota. Granite Falls also hit the century mark Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

“Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat,” the weather service said.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across northwestern Minnesota on Monday evening, with the area from Thief River Falls to Ortonville under the greatest chance for severe weather and heavy rain. Hail 2 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, and perhaps a brief tornado are possible, the weather service said.

“Have a way to receive warnings, be weather aware, and be ready to act should a warning be issued for your area,” the weather service’s Grand Forks office said.

A sweaty Mehdi Kennar took a water break in 90-degree weather at Peavey Park in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, July 22, 2016.

Heavy rain is forecast to fall across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday as the remains of Tropical Cyclone Cristobal shift north from the Gulf of Mexico and a cool front sweeps across the state. Multiple rounds of showers could bring 1½ to 3 inches of rain statewide, except in the far northwestern corner of the state, the Weather Service said.

“This may lead to isolated flooding concerns and river rises across,” the Weather Service said.

A flood watch is in effect for Winona and Houston counties in southeastern Minnesota.

Behind the heat, temperatures in the metro will fall off to a high of 83 degrees on Tuesday and a chilly 69 degrees on Wednesday. Sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-70s are expected for the weekend, the Weather Service said.