The first 90-degree days of 2024 are upon us. And the National Weather Service forecasts a fair bit of humidity to come along for the ride as Minnesota gets swept up in a weekend heatwave the likes of which has hit much of the country over the last couple of weeks.

As the temperatures soar and the dewpoint makes the air feel moist, experts say it's crucial to guard against heat-related illnesses. The weather service hasn't issued any heat warnings for any part of Minnesota, but the agency's "HeatRisk" map shows much of the state in either a moderate or major risk of heat-related impacts on Saturday. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Renville, Brown, Watonwan, Redwood, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Stevens, Swift, and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Western Minnesota will see the highest degree of warning, which the weather service says will impact anyone who isn't properly outfitted for the heat. The heat will only pose a risk for vulnerable populations throughout the rest of the state.

These are some of their tips on how to stay safe amid the weekend heat wave:

Watch for signs of heat-related illness

Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a family physician at the Mayo Clinic, says exposure to severe heat may lead to cramps, exhaustion or heatstroke, "which can cause disorientation, confusion, and inability to cool yourself, nausea and vomiting."

Heat stroke can be life-threatening, Bracamonte said in a news release. Signs to watch out for include an altered mental state — including confusion, agitation and slurred speech — dry or moist skin, nausea, vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, headaches and a racing heart rate. Call 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing heatstroke, Mayo officials say.

Keep hydrated

Weather service officials recommend drinking water, even if you're not thirsty. Bracamonte says to seek cool fluids and consider sports drinks that contain electrolytes as well. Avoid drinks with a lot of sugar.

Watery getaways are also an option. Several Star Tribune staffers recently rounded up their favorite swimming holes in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Stay in the shade or an air-conditioned building

The surface temperature of a shaded area may be between 20 degrees to 45 degrees cooler than unshaded areas, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Weather Service and Mayo Clinic officials recommend moving into the shade when it's hot outside. The New York Times suggests taking a drive and cranking up the air conditioning in a pinch.

Malls and movie theaters may offer a reprieve from the heat, as well. Family-friendly fare opening this weekend includes the 30th anniversary re-release of "The Lion King" and the fourth installment of the "Despicable Me" series.

Check in with vulnerable friends and family

Pregnant people, children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses face increased risks of heat-related illnesses. Weather service officials say these groups have a more difficult time regulating their body temperature.

If someone is struggling in the heat, Mayo Clinic officials say it's best to help them remove outer layers of clothing, place ice packs on their armpits or groin, spray them with tepid water and, if possible, place a fan near them to circulate the air.

Schedule your day properly

Bracamonte recommends staying out of the sun when it's warmest. That's typically early to late afternoon.

"Be careful with doing new activities that can get you dehydrated quickly, so acclimate to the heat and don't go out during the warmest parts of the day," Bracamonte said in a statement. "Try to find the coolest parts of the day to keep yourself healthy and away from heat-related illness."

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.