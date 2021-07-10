MADISON, Wis. — Doctors told Daniel Milburn's family he had asthma. But when the 24-year-old's breathing problems turned worse this spring, tests showed major blood clots in his lungs had put so much pressure on his heart that all of the organs were failing.

On April 4, Easter Sunday, Milburn got a second chance for life with a rare heart-lung transplant at UW Hospital.

"My breathing is 100% now," he says, three months later. "I don't ever remember breathing like this before."

It was UW Hospital's first heart-lung transplant since 2008, coming after Milburn clung to life on a heart-lung machine and was found to have had a life-threatening clotting condition likely for years, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"His heart just couldn't pump blood through the plugged-up blood vessels in his lungs," said Dr. Dan McCarthy, surgical director of UW Health's lung transplant program.

Milburn grew up in Louisiana and moved to Wisconsin at the beginning of 2020 to take a job at Ashley Furniture's assembly plant in Arcadia, settling in La Crosse. He had trouble breathing as a baby, when doctors diagnosed him with asthma, said his mother, Ronda Miller.

In Wisconsin, Milburn continued to have periodic breathing problems, but managed them with asthma medication and felt healthy enough to continue physical labor at Ashley. Early this year, the spells became more serious and frequent, with Milburn coughing up blood, becoming dizzy and sometimes fainting.

He and Miller, who spoke almost daily, thought his asthma was getting worse. But in late March, after he passed out and found himself shaking on the ground, he went to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Gundersen doctors did tests detecting Milburn's grave lung damage and heart strain, and transferred him to UW Hospital. He was put on a heart-lung machine called ECMO, for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, as surgeons debated doing a rare procedure to remove his clots.

But they determined the clots were too extensive — old and new, in both lungs and in small and large arteries. He had a condition called chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, they said.

"By the time we met Daniel, a whole bunch of his lung was not having good blood flow through it," said Dr. Malcolm DeCamp, UW Health's chair of cardiothoracic surgery. "This must have been going on for weeks or months or even a couple years."

A transplant was the only option, DeCamp said. The day after Milburn was placed on the waiting list, he was connected with a donor, an unusually speedy match. The following day, on Easter, he received a heart and two lungs from the deceased donor.

"Daniel got a brand new life, a new beginning, just as Jesus was raised from the dead," said Miller, who said the timing and her faith made the operation even more special.

"It's my responsibility to upkeep these organs, as well as my body, to the best of my ability," Milburn said.

Only 36 heart-lung transplants were performed annually in the U.S. on average the past five years, according to the federal Organ Procurement and Transplant Network. UW Hospital did 14 until 2008. The operation is challenging and can sometimes be avoided through other heart treatments, DeCamp said.

Milburn is going to rehab at UW Hospital twice a week and exercising on a treadmill most days. Though he is breathing well today, DeCamp said Milburn's outlook is complicated by the need to be on blood thinners to prevent clots as well as the immunosuppression drugs all transplant recipients take.

To stay close to his UW doctors, Milburn has decided to move to Madison. He and Miller, who lives in Louisiana and was working in California when her son's medical emergency arose, have been temporarily staying at Home2Suites on Rimrock Road.

"I made a choice to come to Wisconsin to work and get way from the area I was in," Milburn said. "I think it was almost destiny that I was here at the right time."