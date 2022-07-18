A court hearing is scheduled for Monday for a man suspected of murder who caused a crash while trying to elude police in Brooklyn Center that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Hakeem W. Muhammad, of Minneapolis, was fleeing police Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into a passing car with five people in it at N. 53rd and Humboldt avenues, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.

One of those car passengers, identified by family as Blessings McLurain-Gray, was killed. A 15-year-old girl in the car was hospitalized, while the driver and two other passengers were seen at a hospital and soon released, the Sheriff's Office said.

Muhammad was charged on July 11 in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting on April 7 of Devan Dampier in north Minneapolis. Muhammad is due in court Monday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Police found Dampier, of Minneapolis, on the ground in the 1100 block of N. 21st Avenue, about a block north of West Broadway.

Hakeem Muhammad

"Damn bro, you shot me," the criminal complaint quotes Dampier saying. He soon died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Muhammad was upset with Dampier for accusing him of being a snitch, according to the charges.

Muhammad's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for first-degree robbery. Jail records list his age as 28, while court documents say he is 31.

Friday's pursuit began about 4:20 p.m., when police were alerted to Muhammad's location. They initially tried stopping his vehicle using a tire deflating device, but that failed.

Traveling at a high speed, Muhammad ran a stop sign and collided with the other car at the intersection of 53rd and Humboldt.

The other car flipped upside down, and emergency medical responders worked to extricate passengers. Muhammad's car started to smoke as he was arrested.