Heads up, downtown Minneapolis. Those helicopters hovering and police cars all around are nothing to be concerned about — they're there to help utility work.

The U.S. Bank Plaza, at 200 S. 6th St., was replacing its rooftop cooling units Sunday and will do so again next Sunday.

Memos went out to residents and workers warning about the noise and activity, but there was still plenty of confusion Sunday.

U.S. Bank Plaza, formerly the Pillsbury Center, is a 1.3 million-square-foot office complex with dual office towers, one 40 stories high and the other 22, with an eight-story glass-enclosed atrium serving as an entrance to the complex, according to the building's website, It is LEED Gold Certified and won an Energy Star, usbankplazampls.com says.