Hearing held for judge accused of allowing immigrant to escape ICE custody

BOSTON — A hearing began Monday for a Massachusetts judge facing civil charges over allegations that she allowed an immigrant in her court to evade an immigration enforcement agent.
The case stems from a 2018 incident in which Shelley Joseph, a district court judge, is accused of colluding with the immigrant's attorney and a court officer to allow him escape out a back door of the courthouse after a hearing on charges that included drug possession. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer had been waiting outside the courtroom to detain the defendant, Jose Medina-Perez.
''This case is about the integrity, impartiality and independence of the Massachusetts judiciary and the appearance of the integrity, impartiality and independence every judge must uphold,'' Judith Fabricant, special counsel for the commission, told the hearing.
A lawyer for Joseph, Elizabeth Mulvey, said the case had been distorted over time and that everyone had come to believe that her client ''let an illegal immigrant out of the door" with half of those people believing she should be jailed and the other half calling her a ''folk hero.''
She argued Joseph had been vilified in the media and people were giving the impression that ''dozens of people'' had seen Joseph ''get off the bench, escort the defendant to the door, give him a hug and wish him god speed.''
''Today in this court room and we are going to have opportunity to hear all the evidence,'' Mulvey said.
The case is similar to a Milwaukee judge accused in April of helping a man evade immigration authorities. The case has escalated a clash between the Trump administration and local authorities over the Republican president's sweeping immigration crackdown.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan is accused of escorting the man and his lawyer out of her courtroom through the jury door after learning that immigration authorities were seeking his arrest. The man was taken into custody outside the courthouse after agents chased him on foot.