Hearing could set rules for evidence and other details in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors and attorneys for a man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022 will argue some of the final ground rules they want for Bryan Kohberger's trial in a two-day hearing set to begin Wednesday morning.
Kohberger, 30, is accused in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors say the four were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, and their bodies were discovered later that day.
Kohberger, then a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.
When asked to enter a plea to the charges, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
Here's what to know about the case and the motion hearing as his trial is set to begin this summer.
What will happen at the hearing?
Attorneys on both sides of the case have filed hundreds of pages of legal motions, including whether Kohberger should face the death penalty if he is convicted, whether witnesses should be allowed to testify about things like ''touch DNA,'' and about who should be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
The hearing will give the attorneys a chance to make their case in person, discussing the legal reasoning behind their requests. It will also give 4th District Judge Steven Hippler a chance to ask the attorneys questions as he weighs their arguments.