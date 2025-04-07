Hearing begins for $2.8 billion NCAA settlement, could lock in seismic changes for college sports

OAKLAND, Calif. — The final hearing for a landmark $2.8 billion settlement that will impact every corner of college athletics opened Monday with several athletes criticizing the sprawling plan for undervaluing them and leading to widespread confusion on whether to opt-in or risk being left behind.
U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken already has granted preliminary approval of the settlement involving the NCAA and the nation's five largest conferences and she gave no indication early during the hearing that anything has changed her mind. The changes would begin July 1, clearing the way for each school to share up to $20.5 million each with their athletes, but her final decision is not expected until later this month.
''I'm not going to rule from the bench,'' Wilken said at the start of the hearing, which had about 100 people — including attorneys, past, present and future athletes, and reporters — in attendance.
The settlement hashed out last year by attorneys representing the defendants and those representing thousands of current and former athletes has its share of critics. Smaller schools say it will leave them behind deep-pocketed, donor-heavy programs and even the proposed guidelines are not expected to calm the huge spending now common across college sports.
LSU gymnast and millionaire influencer Olivia Dunne was one of four athletes to testify against the settlement. Three represented Olympic, non-revenue sports and Benjamin Burr-Kirven was from a big-money sport (football) as a former University of Washington linebacker.
Dunne said the settlement should not be approved. She specifically objected to the formula used to set athletes' name, image and likeness value, arguing that hers was estimated too low. In testimony over Zoom, Dunne described herself as ''a Division I athlete, a businesswoman, and I've been the highest-earning female athlete since the NIL rules changed.''
She said the settlement doesn't acknowledge her true value and potential earning power.
''This settlement uses old logic to calculate modern value,'' she said. ''It takes a narrow snapshot of a still maturing market and freezes it, ignoring the trajectory we were on and the deals we lost and the future we could have had.''