Hear 'The Great Gatsby,' every word of it, in Thursday read-aloud marathon in St. Paul

As part of its yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, Friends of the St. Paul Public Library has put together a reading of “The Great Gatsby” in its entirety, from “In my younger” to “into the past.” It’s at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, starting at 1 p.m. April 10, 100 years to the day since the publication of the novel about careless young people in the 1920s.