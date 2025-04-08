Things To Do

Hear 'The Great Gatsby,' every word of it, in Thursday read-aloud marathon in St. Paul

There’s also a Fitzgerald exhibit at the Minnesota History Center.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 11:00AM
F. Scott Fitzgerald in the late 1920s, from "Some Sort of Epic Grandeur: The Life of F. Scott Fitzgerald," by Matthew J. Bruccoli, published by Harcourt Brace Jovanovich in 1981.

Never read “The Great Gatsby”? Got 6½ hours free? Then, are you in luck.

As part of its yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, Friends of the St. Paul Public Library has put together a reading of “The Great Gatsby” in its entirety, from “In my younger” to “into the past.” It’s at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, starting at 1 p.m. April 10, 100 years to the day since the publication of the novel about careless young people in the 1920s.

The free reading — which is expected to conclude with Fitzgerald’s peerless final line about “boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past” at around 7:30 p.m. — can be accompanied by a look at Fitzgerald memorabilia from the center’s collection.

“Great Gatsby” readers are scheduled to include writers Greil Marcus and Nicole Kronzer, St. Paul City Council Member Rebecca Noecker and St. Paul Public Library Director Maureen Hartman, in addition to library staffers and community members.

Other upcoming events planned by the Friends include walking tours of the neighborhoods that St. Paul native Fitzgerald frequented, performances and a “Gatsby at 100″ exhibit at Minneapolis Institute of Art.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Eat & Drink

Rosalia 2.0 coming soon, Hope Breakfast Bar continues suburban expansion

294834051

Daniel del Prado announces opening day as his cafes close, plus coffee flights in Lowertown, Duluth gets new burgers and more restaurant news.

Music

Prince Celebration 2025 will feature Morris Day, Jesse Johnson and the Family

card image

Things To Do

Transgender man to speak about masculinity. In fact, he wrote the book on it.

Shannon TL Kearns sits for a portrait Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Star Tribune Photo Studio in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY• Aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com