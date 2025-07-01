Heaney takes no-hitter into 6th and Pirates stay hot with 7-0 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — Andrew Heaney carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Spencer Horwitz powered Pittsburgh's offense as the Pirates cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0 on Monday night to match a season high with their fourth straight victory.
Heaney (4-7) allowed three hits and struck out seven with one walk on 95 pitches through 6 2/3 innings. After a 71-minute rain delay, he walked Brendan Donovan to start the game before retiring the next 16 batters.
Victor Scott II spoiled the no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth, lining the eighth pitch of his at-bat to left field for a single.
Heaney, a 34-year-old left-hander, gave up a combined 14 runs and 15 hits in eight innings across his previous two starts.
The last-place Pirates have outscored their past four opponents 37-4, including a lopsided three-game sweep of the New York Mets over the weekend.
Horwitz hit a leadoff homer against Erick Fedde (3-8) and finished with three RBIs.
Joey Bart and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had consecutive singles to begin a six-run fifth, Pittsburgh's first hits since the opening inning. Horwitz followed with a two-run double, Nick Gonzales had an RBI double and Ke'Bryan Hayes added a two-run single. Tommy Pham capped the outburst with an RBI single.
Fedde gave up seven runs and 10 hits with three walks in five innings.