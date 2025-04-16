Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says US autism cases are climbing at an 'alarming rate'

WASHINGTON — Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned that children in the U.S. are being diagnosed with autism at an ''alarming rate,'' promising on Wednesday to conduct exhaustive studies to identify any environmental factors that may cause the developmental disorder.
His call comes the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that found an estimated 1 in 31 U.S. children have autism, a marked increase from 2020.
''Autism destroys families," Kennedy said. "More importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this.''
Kennedy described autism as a ''preventable disease,'' although researchers and scientists have identified genetic factors that are associated with it. Autism is not considered a disease, but a complex disorder that affects the brain. Cases range widely in severity, with symptoms that can include delays in language, learning, and social or emotional skills. Some autistic traits can go unnoticed well into adulthood.
Those who have spent decades researching autism have found no single cause. Besides genetics, scientists have identified various possible factors, including the age of a child's father, the mother's weight, and whether she had diabetes or was exposed to certain chemicals.
Kennedy said his wide-ranging plan to determine the cause of autism will look at all of those environmental factors, and others. He had previously set a September deadline for determining what causes autism, but said Wednesday that by then, his department will determine at least ''some'' of the answers.
The effort will involve issuing grants to universities and researchers, Kennedy said. He said the researchers will be encouraged to ''follow the science, no matter what it says.''
The Trump administration has recently canceled billions of dollars in grants for health and science research sent to universities.