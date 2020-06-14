ST. PAUL, Minn. — Health officials reported 311 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths in Minnesota as of Sunday.
The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Sunday mornign the state has seen 30,471 cases and 1,298 deaths since the pandemic began. Most of those deaths — 1,030 — have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Nearly 370 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Sunday, with almost 190 patients in an intensive care unit. Overall, 3,610 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
