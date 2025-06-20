Health officials issue warnings as UK bakes in the first heat wave of 2025

Unusually, temperatures in London this week have been higher than in many parts of Western Europe. That's because the high temperatures are not the result of hot air moving north from the Iberian Peninsula or North Africa as is often the case, the Met Office said. Instead, this weather system originated in air high over the Atlantic Ocean south of Greenland. As it approaches the U.K., it descends toward ground level, causing it to warm rapidly, Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lenhert said.