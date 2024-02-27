DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jakobi Heady had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Zion Harmon scored eight of his 20 in overtime and Bethune-Cookman rallied for a 90-84 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.

Isaiah Range opened the extra period with a 3-pointer for Alabama State. Dyson hit two straight jumpers and Harmon had a layup, a three-point play and a 3-pointer in a 12-4 run and Bethune-Cookman stayed in front.

Harmon added six assists for the Wildcats (14-14, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dyson scored 16 on 5-for-17 shooting.

Antonio Madlock led the way for the Hornets (12-16, 7-8) with 23 points and four assists. Micah Octave added 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. CJ Hines scored 14.

Madlock made three straight free throws with one second left to force overtime tied at 72.

