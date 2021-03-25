Colin:

one fo the best examples of what EC is all about and why I started it. Did the first comminty dinner of july of 2017, very soon after I had bascially taken EC on fulltime, gone to five days a week. It came from an opp to reduce food waste: i had it on a saturday, it's all of the sudden, closed Sun-mon, bunch of produce to use, lets start making pizzas. understanding of my role as a food producer int his commjnity and as a comm meeting spot: here you go, pay what you can. Some came got a plte or 2 of pizza for free, and it was noruishing grat food and exact same as someboy who put 60 in the bucket. Created an enviroment of the cros-cutlural joy and imporantce of how food brings us together. That first one was people brining blankets, chairs, families not seeing each other fo a while playing a board game on a blanket int he grass. Why that is so important: when eating a meal and talking to people, going tobe putting food in your motuh, and not be talking. allows a shared experience. this was 2017, no one understood what was coming: but opor to create connection over division. And ridiculalses of vegan food commjnity: how does something made with beans/veggies cost more than meat? When we talk about the cost of producing meat? Then make an impossible burger, costs more for what the foundatinos of tese dishes is the basic staple foods of socisiets that feed themselves on $1 to $2 a day. Want people to eat vegan food it needs to be accessible, and I know that...people always says, you're giving food way, what's wrong with it? I'mnot. It's not "here's a giveaway," some will contribute $100 a plate and that covers this. and would keep doing those.

In 2018 I started working with a couple different animal resuces as honestly a way to use my bandwith to pass on someof the susport coming to me and the awareness to say, here's another great thing we can alllook at, and they're doing some great stuff. Thanksgiving 2018 day before, come on in, gonna give as much as I can frm this to the sanctuary. Then in2019 started working withlittle acorn snactuary innorthfield, they were promoting it, they had a great commjnity, did a 2 year anniversary party EC 2019 Meghan from Pariei veganpies, little acorn came witha resuce goat, and commjnity came together and contribute 1200 to LAS barn fund.

At that point not doing them monthly then Thanksiving of 2019 I partnered with reclaim LGBTQ youth, doing direct aid work, people coming in and dropping change from pockedt, getting 5 plates of food to share or save to bring totheir nono vegan holiday gathering. 1600 raised. All fo the sudden" I need to start doing this every month: outside of being a great opp to introcue people to veganized versinos of jnk food but real noursihedflavorful whole food vegan cul traditinos are all abot.

peple so busy: hard to find, how to do soemthing good? HOw do I know that this is the most impactful way I can do this? Soemthing like: colin, research this, they're making....will help you think that you paid for a free meal.

Saw the benefit of people bing able to get that joy as they sat and watched. empotinoal moments sitting there and lives in edina talking to a family in a shelter in mpls, or a college student not home for holiday could sit here and have a shared spxerinece around a meal.

Then pandemic hit: that was 1 year ago today, I was up north, wife and i celebrating 20 years together, looking at IG stories, I was driving back, will I open again at all? Pivoted and all of that. Got away from the comm dinenr aspect of it: need a free meal, no quesitnos asked, pay what you can. Brining in donations for people, put me down for $40 for comm suppot. donating drop sites to food shelf acorss the street, but by the summer it started to get into peoler wwere mising that community aspect of it.

Did a few Sat: John Stockman of Mpls Black Market: started pre-order everything gets the same thing, getting big. doing ltos with donated food, by Sept. as we formed the chef collectinve: zachary and malloy and sturned the focus to getting eveyrone set up and their commjnities built here, now approachign thanksgiving: this is a big event, lets do it this way: pay what you can, did a suggested price but open to $300 for a mutaulaid ogranziaont after the murder of GF. Focused on black/brown mothers and young children. moved into jhn and I saying, we can hit this up: 2 of us on the economicyallyfeasible, and lets go to saying: 50 percent of all money goes to philantrhopic partern. This evolved over talking to commjnity, and what messaging genated most success.

Dec; 2100 for rebellion relief fund. And that powered them throgh the end of the year for direct aid they were putting out.

John was like, hey i love what sean sherman is doing with IFL and partner withthem for january. Great.

Feb is time towork with Reclaim. And now working withorganizanos we have relatinship with. Now we're brining in their commnities to this as well. Last commjnity dinner before pandemic, weekend before the shutdown, that was a monthlong donation drive, 2 carloads of toys, coloing books, notebooks, saop, sahpoo, broguht that over tot hem and raised 800 fromt he dinner.

I don't know: ifell there is so much is

I've always beengenerous ingiving, I understand that others are that way. And peple ask me, how does this work? Your'e asking that cuz you're not generous, you'r not giving. you havne't been in a stuatonof want. havent' been ina sitaton of contrituing to solidarity with your fellow man. But I klw alot ofpele believe insolidaryity and coom, we know this willwork out great. We'e creative witht he dishes we're doing. That was all the shoestring style of starting EC: this is about the food. There are people that won't eat today, and yu're going topay someon's buildout on pressed metal cieingl!

This is the dispartiy arond what is the basic necessity of noruismehtn.

Cuz we can take 1 day out of the month. I(and they' do the pay as you can Wed-Sat0

Basic of human existnece, turned it into this privilged, glorified expensvie experience for some people, and if anytihgn has shown us about this last year, there's a big awawkanemings and changes happening acoss society, and this dude was doing this foru years ago: he was there, he saw....and not hey look are great I am, but look how grat you are, we're in this community. YOU did this. We make food, that's what w do. You were herre, you came togterh, you saw this amazing oragnaiztino and be a part of it (hpilanthropic goruP)

its about solidayarity through.

expansino goes: everyone can sit and say:shared space allowed me to step back and figure this out.

Time I srted working: I began exploring a loan with a small biz dev organiation that did not happen. I was hoping inJune to be moving into new expansion. Adn formulating expansino plans end of july/august: really looked like we were roundign the corner ont he pandemic, looked like we werent going tohave. emtoionallyd evasting winter, armed insurectino attacing oru democatcy, but I stepped away wnet through whole process of applying loan: it generated a lto fo copy and increcible opp to see the massive scale of this sexpesasino. This is so much moe than we're selling veganfood.

I though I was going toclose, and the tuesday of 16 march I had the biggest week in 3 months ..in ONE day. This one gent came in and had $5 snacks and left $100. Colin, if you close cuz of this, eveyrhting you ever said is a lie, yu've made it clear what you are here for, and that's to support this comm. he was saying, I'm gogin to do my part cuz I know you cna't do this alone. So I've worked with parner: what do you need to move at coop partners? ripe manos? Small distirbuots saying we'll give you 30 day terms. (never had terms before). load up! food fight gorcery in potanld had created this ordering system and curbsidde pickup, in commnaition with them, and said, this is how we're going to do it. Filled palce up as vegan produce/groery warheshou. put out on IG to show what was avialable. And send me your siwhs lists, will fill what ican.

Learned what was feasible. not 1-2 speciatly items and then go to grocery store. This neighborhood loves organic produce, produce went from a

slimmed down bodgea he'd started in 2018 to my biggest sgement. That could have carried it on. Unrest changed everythign. Cub/target closed down; we put oa post out,anyone needs food, stop by: raised $11k unsolicited. invoice me for $1000 (central illinions, enighbor), adn $8K of my own, taken loans frommy POS opeator shopify, privlege. Gave out $8K of my own of food groceries: paoeple woul show up. Had days: commjnitie leaders says, 1 need food 3 elderly copule, familyof 5. Pack grocerybags up, cuz had this immediately connection w/thse peple.

Spent sat after memorial day, bag up rice beans dried bulk pasta. then add proecuce, out it would go, and coming out ofthat realized: pelple sent wissh list, I know what peopel want! But I don't have space to do what I want with knowlgee I have.

Hamline-midway neighborhood (easy to get popple off the plane to come here: always a national/intl destinatino: commintuy missino-based biz, poer of social media). never rpeate a recipe, I'll go every day! Look at what this dude is going, he's on this mind..there are huge roblems in this world, we can start changing them, and it's not that muchof a scrificce, sacriice never tasted so good!

60 percent of cst base was outside, no longer coming here cuz of pandmic, but then theneighborhood started tos upport. This nieghborhood! All these other emerging vegan prodcuers, the need for places that cottage industry vegan creators can host pop ups, a whole new way of being a grocery store where I"ve built this model: you don't know what yu're going to get there eveyr day. Will be soup.

was at whole foods for a decade, last 3 years as prodcue buyer. Throw it out procdece: cant send it ot hte deli, chop it marinated it, bake it, put it in the deli case. REduce food waste and reduce caost: lno longer passing the cost of watste ontot eh custoemr. Experience in retail grocery and experinece in doing EC and how you can getcreative. How many cold kale salad vareities can you have? And this feedback coming in th emorning: cold salad and wrap sandwich, I woul buy it, crossians, only made them onsaturday cuz that was the onlycapacity I had, started them on Wed night, and all of the sudden, wehn you let the yeast proof for 3 days, creates this increcbily falvor with it.

Let's start talking to epopel. didn't make gofundme public for 2 weeks, wante dto talk to people. this sgoing to end, I'm going to stop doing this. are you ok that we start thinking long term? Creating a resouce that suppots families ina sustainable and mutually beneifical for the ocmmjnity, as a reouce for the ocmmintu. For a fmaily today and family400 years frm today. not just supply chains: why not support I don't need very bbq sauce that's availab,e I can get the lcoal one from triple crown, that guy is great. Simpler, moe stable and discruption-proof suppy chain, if you want that thing, you can go getit, but willgive you this option that's realygood and there's more benefit toit than it's the one you like, we need tos tart syaing, yep, I don't want tosuppot the krafts and nestles of the world, I want to suppot my community. it was better for a person born 200 years from now that the enregy spent on producing thsi was minizimzed. Adn i understand that iw as great tos ay, yes, wish rachel at rach's cakes donuts maing in a giant favorty and avaiable every time I wanted them, but that doesn't work for her and we should suppot htat iits stillg reat stuff.

Spiro Cheese: growing, and may bnot have eveyr vlvor, but czut ehy are part of this comm we're not gnna kick them off the shelf for massive company that can be here alt he teim.

This whole process: private biz is in the abolsutlete best plce to immediatley create strong liveable commniaties and equiablte prosperhity thogh the whole world.

The team - the proecuters- the commnuinty around it. Understand taht each leg is as rising tothe same gheight at the same strangthe, cuz that's stable. This can be the model. don't want this to be a natinoal chain. Great life for myself, create a great srerouces for this commm. great growth and security for eveyrone involved. and show htis as this is what this can be: the befneifts of it willfar outeight any scarifice of not going in and syaing, why don't you have nicoise salad like? That mentality has destory socieity. We made this instead. Gonna throw money at me cuz i'm int he service industry and I"lld ance? That's done. We onlyexodist in pairtnership, that's the only way it works. If you don't want to be a part of it, youre a dinaour and that shadow over you is ametior. Big change happeneing, and doin evyeritng tofaicilitty and make sure peple are safe and cofmorable and hoefpul throught his. exciting to see sliditary can mean.

Is this just a vegan grocerystore? Sure.

Partners: zach hurdle showed up Aug 2019, he's got a rpetty rich culinary background even though main thing is biz devleopment. Wanted plce to do sushi and koreans tyle filled savory buns. Tori rAmen, staged at a resto in HK. Dosn't fit his time in life to go and have his own resto. Started doing popups fal 2019.

John Stockman: wrokign at reverie, they shtu down when pandemic hit, ended up not comminiacting with staff for several weeks, met him twice before. Big part of HB food truck, worked in portland, old chicago guy like me, not spoken to him in 6 months, sent IG message, you wanna cook? Colin: cant do this every day. John did 3 of the, wed-fri.

h'ed beend oing mpls black market as a pop up for abotu a year. but working at other established vegan endeavors. "I can do this on my own" did some peop ups at breweries, since Dec: Heather Kline Roots Rise Vegan Kitchen: plant based pop up on the north side. Being

john is gonna reun deli in new place. waste increption, farmers conncetino.

zachary (main thing app: switchboard, a platform for cottage food entroepenuers, an easy way to focus on whtether it's a seamestres, graonola or canned good), does the promtion. Dont' want the same sushi as eveyrone else: do you wnat to run the sushi program at the expansino? work around you, gives you a platform for products you create. Through this time of workign tgoether.

Mitchell: he reached out to me in Aug. when iw as catering sales amanger for brasa 2013-2014, mitchell worked at Mpls Brasa, gone on his own food journey through the benefits of food-is-medic-en, yoga. Wrking at alma on the line, then at fig & farro, he saw what we were doing, hostiping pop ups, seeing what we had around. This is what I'm moving to; what days of the weke work for you? AGain, allvery ogranizc, putting this flag up there" this is what we're doing. benefits of true noruishment

HIVE MIND colelctive that has beenamazing: this farmers just gave me this box of brssulses sprouts, give it otme or compost it, there'e in the fridge, who needs to use it?

eruieka only open t-sat? Now people are here 7 days a week. able to carry a lot of these connectinos. John is going to be a princpal part of the expansino. Zachary is increcibly valauble resrocue, marketing/commincatins, conficnce int he fact htat these are complex and oftenconfrontaotal and confusing ideas. putting out there in models, worth it to take the time to comminciatie with peple why we are doing this: and show them the benefits to our commnty in operating in this way.

What was happending wasn't susatainbable as you see what:

I hope to have the next phase open this eyar. That reallydepends on the support...without geoing into specificsI'm moving into an investment side

vegan food world is spexloring, 500 percent growth. This is the future.

fundraising MODE: looking to get as many peole as possible, 5 to 100 bucks to get theirn name onth egofundme list.

there is a vegan comm here int he TC and I want that comm to stand up and have their voices heard. Push w/GFM is to get 1000 contribuators at any level,

I don't want to horde this support, I want tochanel this and move it out to those who willb es best benfift i.

Sales projectsino: I'm paying myself 400/week, that's what works for my household, seldom paid myself that. What a privldege to be able to do that. Want to make sure that a eyar from now, person stocking hte onnos gets $20 an horu, sucks if there arent oninos at the grceyr store, taht should be valued.

the deli will use it, we'll buy it. no ktichen should be telling you what you want. Farmers hsouls say, this is what you get, make it taste good, taht's your job.

culture of convenivence crap that we're actively working to destroy. looking for peoel who are thingking fo the futru

fundarising mode: community building mode, if there are funds taht come inf rom that, that's great. A great talking point about the go-found me, pepo asked about coops. Befneifts, but also the problems w/why private biz cna't make the changes and benfeifst tos ociety. Coop? Board, and they look at numbers: this is waht we need todo, prodcuts we need to carry, Bcorps, Ccorps.

the list: they're in myear, this is waht this is going to be. 1 percent-10 percent.

Moving after May and doing more private events, pop ups and that's the way people willhear what i'm doing and be invited to it first.

biggest vegangroceiry story int he country inoru metor area, get your name on that list, $5. a lifteim member with 10 percent discount into perputiy, $100. 5 percent, 50. if you want to show that I'm going to creat eth egture I want, we'll make room for you in this circle, and noen of us cando this alone. Want financial help and input. Talk to me on Saturday. This isn't just capitalist commerce. This is social commerce, this is creating thirngving stong ocmmnities.

it's gonna be: a lot of it is going to be if you expencted to twalk into Sewrd, MM or WF. Vegan is mainstream for 30 years. no longer, probame inveganocmminity is more and more people comding into it: enrolling in INTRO to vegan and not the post-doc cirrculiarum on veganizsm. Majority of stuff in grocery store is vegan: enver had an apple? never had salsa? hummus willblow your mind.

produce focued, big. Sea butters nut ubtters, pasta, freezer secti withicre cream novelties and mirocave meals. refrige sectin with jusice, canned beans, bulk secitno with dreid pantry staples ands esonasing, body care, vegan protrein poderrs. coeffee.

When I was full bogedga 300 sf retail, dulutah folks drving 1-2 month buying hard to find vegan items. Soemone who wants to do grocery shopping tath in no wayplce or form funds anmail slughter. if someone wants to shop at a plce that deosnt' do that, can do a week's fworth of grocery shopping there. if not 8 kinds of ketchup: don't need 8 bbq sauxe, I need 1 or 2 vareities and need to be real good and sell the crap out of them. Supporting a vegan cheese sectin. specialty items, great fair trade chocoales, if that's their purpose, they can get whatever they want. stopping from gnighborhood cu they need bananass, OJ and coffee.more and more people quitting dairy forplant-based substitines. Allergy things that are suepr commomnpalce. yes, able to get that.

Soup, slaad, sandwich. platn-based catering for office lunch. home delivery, curbsdie pickup.

one fo the things we did this summer: communitysupported cgrocery. 100 budget and no requests (maybe nuts/glutens) would pack 120 ingroeceries ofr 100 bucks.

STicking with what's in season and what the distrubor needs to move. We can buy in volume of some stuff: bagged oranges cuz half can go to the bakery/deli. it's going to be look very much like a traditinal modern coop.

Simple shelving.

making the produce tables ourselves. worked with an arobist in heibhborhood, wood milled from niehgobhrood, taht neigobhroo 2 hourses down, made by hand by people and resrocues in this neighborhood. Going tob e very flxiclbe,

instead of investing in heavy duty shelf and is immovable, can listen to feedback.

thikn you wer ein afun well lit grocerystore.

Hoping for the ngibhorood. Talk w/a spot on fairview. things behind original itinerary.

want to keep it int h middle of the TC, so much open commercial real estate right now. looking at fairview av right now, sooner to get financineing behind it. they're excited abotu having me in that space.

Cafe, outdoor seating.

people want knowledgeable staff and uniqeu local prodcuts, want to feel that they're supporting something that's supporting them. over getting jeff bezos to his next billion dolars. what I like about the mdiway, I live here, but this is a great model o f acommjnity with the soccer stadum, restos with local resrouces, entertainiment venus. hamline U, it's like it's own economic cotrny. HOw miuch can I bring in $$ to make a strnog destatino reource to show off what we're doing.

craete a great spot to get great deals on best organizc produce in tC and not travel moe than a mile or so to support: MM or hmpdne park coop, hard on a sunday morning.

veganizm mainstrem for 30 years. not abohoorent: to get the veggie sushi and tmoato rice sop wsince I bought

not the i need meat at every meal is fullyunderstaood as unsstainable. there' knowning that it has to be assccieelb and comfy and welc,ing to as manypeople as possiable. but not giving up ont he confidence and scence based truth of what our msision is. And also saying we can't blugegton people witht aht: nee d to demostrate why we do the things we do. our cmplete pivot away from convneience and easy consumerism of the amazons of the world.

tenant: leaving at end of May.

pop ups.

timeline: that will be a little bit clearer once i cancommnitate publicly the investment opportunity. but i"m going to need at least 200,000 to ebing consturcitn and things like that. that will happne fast but this will happen as fast as peple willwant to see it happen. Only so much that I can do. But if people are exctied and watnt to see this happne, they can reach out to me. vegan or no. everyone wants strong equibable lcoally based rources, raise in min wage, being soemthing wrthwile there, helping to suppot all these other smalllocanad indiepent vegnords and rratrs.This will happne as fast as pple get behind it, I'm ocnfindent that I can be open this year, but I'm going to do this right more than I do it fast cuz this is simpoething tath we lookat 200 ,400 years now. this needs to be sustainable, and thee are a lot of peole giving their 2 cents into what consumer habits and society willb e otuside the pandicm, but this is same saas pereciting a baseball gaem in the top of the 4th.

appeal to as manyconsuemrs as posisble.

i hope to be open this year. I can onlydo so much.

summer: lookign forward to the fact that I"ll be fullyfocused on building this. the chef collective ahs a lowed me so much free time to go and focus on this. free time to fully foucs on creating awareness and telling the story and goals

two vendors that come close to mind: nikki stewart with comfrot candy, been around for a while, nikki is a world class vegan confectinoer, but as far.

commercial kitchen and put it right into the dessert case: her startup costs becomes ingreidents.

carlo stewart: granola girl

worth it to suport you: built commjnity and now it's avaiable here.

for people jsut doing popups

Rach Cakes: section ion the cae area designed for peole doing popups.

Lolo's sun butter.

creating opportnity for emerging vendors. pole at the cottage industry level, definiely space for them to do popups. Propel who need to move to get into CREATORS who need a commercial kitchen. BREAKING BARRIERS TO ENTRY.

why should everyone have to go throught the bad stuff.how can I alleviate that? I look at who I've crried.

Rawr Organics, jake and rachel, first non-gym retailer, missino-drivin

Alicia from Punk Rock Labs (hanging in tulsa

being a space that' snot just saying eyah we'll buy taht but what do you need? more than just giving space, it'sb eing open to assistnting the. AS much as I want tos hare our commjunity witht htem, these creators also have their own coominuty. real benefit that i've seen over the last four years of instead of playing ball hog or gatekeep, it's better tos ay, come on in! the solidarity of this being opento this assiatnace and this

EC: eurkea is a a joyful exclaimatino of discovery and its discovery that wasn't garuanteed. if you set your glasses down and cant' find them, and then you find them, your glasses were there, you were gonna find them. not a eukeka moment. Went to a thrift store for a very speicfic iron maiden Tshirt, you can should eeuirka, it wasn't gauranteed.

Compass: like words mean so much, I relaly thoght about htis. compass is a tool, a guide, not only can it point you in andrectin, you canf ind thwer eyour'e eat. Root world for compassion, to emcompass. ECVF is that guide to that a ha mmoment, or that toll that shows you realy where' your'e at. The comm aroound you that you may not even know.To better intrpret these inklins of thoght that you never thought you'd have. Canstart looking at the orgs we're working with, the chefs we work with.

vegan food: this was the first plce to put VEGAN Food in big block letter sont he sign. not plant-based, not a little green life. VEGAN FOOD, this is swhat it is. we are vegan that's very apparatnet to veryone. but if youwant to come and be like, why didnt you say platn based? my veganism extends beyond what's on myplate. let's talk about it. What doe sit meam to you? We're tired of this plant-based stuff. Platn based is not plant-total, plant bsaed is not vegan. It's safe, ti's so minneostan, I di't want to be held bound or acounatble by a statement,

platn-baed, not plant-total. We are EC VEAGN FOOD. not eurkea hammer, not hey you listen compass.

accessible: yes, pricing, environment, willingness to

I need your help, not, I'm the only one who can fix this.

I need this swhole ocmmnity: you might never come in, but don't bad mouth me on FB. come eat vegan foods, tell your friednds. this isn't just about money, but being ina comminty together.

it's all of us thee ogether and contirbuting in different ways to help the commnity. w/this accesisbaliyt, I don't want to feel like....I didnt' send a check to Reclaim, this commhnity did. We raised this much money. That asccsiblity that comes with thsaring the joys and sucdesses and the fun times and theconnectinos i"v emade.

pricing, honestly straight up to EK space isn't accessible with differeing mobiltylimiatinos. and city of stp was not going to allow any variance to the sidwalk to make this accessible, this expansino allsow me o ahve a space that's hpycal

grew up in a faimly biz in Anderrson's candy shop in rchimond illinois, started in 1919. learned the chemistry of coking in HS making confectins. spent about 12 easons on an organic veg farm at trun of the cnetury, projcess of sustainable regneratnive permancutlrue ogra farming. moved to TC in 2003 began working at WF produce every department and admin, learned a lot about reatil grocery/culinsary. moved to ktichen management at Ginkgo Coffeehouse, then to Brasa as cateirng sales manger, learned a lot aobut cust service and witnessing whole side of food indstruy. J&J wholesale sprojece, transitino produce exchange at MGM as a clearninghouse, before started euroka. then at chuck & dons learned about the psecialized nature of cust eervice. All that time forumatlatedin EK, as veganmarket expanding there's nobody who's missino dirvin, they're capitalziein on a trend, not creating a susstainabl emodel of equiablt prosperity for stong commjnite9si, soemgbody had to to do it. and dang what a ride the last four eyars ahve been, have run of out mistakes to make. But I operated lean and only accounatlbe ato myslfe, and at a point comfy of staking on rpsonibaly of livielyhood of 40-50 emlopyees, and empoyress of crators, distrotos, farmes stkcing those shlves cuz I know that I'm not alone in offering that suppot. Realy incrbiel commniity. It's the honor of my life to stand amongst

vegan diet about 14 years.

crossnts: commercially prodcuted cocnonout oil based vegan butter. mKing my own vegan ubtter and saw this new brand and it was the xact same indgreidnets. Interesting thing is learning. pizza oven: 11 days older than me. 1979. july 11, 1979.42 year old oven.

for sure one of them is coming with me, it's the magic oven. big part of why those crssoiants are what they are.

famous for baking croissnats? I do not take that for granted. I come in, labor intensive. Used to be a banjo picer. Dud who makes vegan rsoissant? or rowdy drunken bango player? Now let's know me as the person who stewared this psot and buildt this comm resrouce for the wld. And theer willbe moe crosisant moe freanqly.

Rick Nelson • 612-673-4757

@RickNelsonStrib