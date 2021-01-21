A two-vehicle crash on a west-central Minnesota highway early Thursday left one person dead and shut down the highway, authorities said.

The head-on wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a semitrailer truck occurred about 5 a.m. about 20 miles west of Alexandria on Hwy. 27 near 150th Avenue in Land Township, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died, and the semi's operator suffered noncritical injuries, the patrol said. Their identities have not been released. No other details of the crash were available.

The highway was closed for a good part of the morning in both directions on either side of the crash as emergency responders and investigators worked to collect evidence and clear the scene of the incident.