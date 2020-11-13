A head-on crash between a pickup truck and an SUV in northwestern Minnesota left both drivers dead and a passenger injured. The wreck occurred at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 75 about 20 miles north of Moorhead.

Nathan Thompson, 45, of Ada, Minn., was southbound in a Ford 150 pickup on Hwy. 75 when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck the SUV, according to the State Patrol.

Thompson was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Tamara Green, 49, of Halstad, Minn., also died at the scene, the patrol said.

A passenger in Green's SUV survived.

TIM HARLOW