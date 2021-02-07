A head-on collision in rural Carver County left a 22-year-old driver dead and two people in the other vehicle injured, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. Saturday just north of New Germany on Hwy. 7 in Hollywood Township, the State Patrol said.

Ashley A. Karjala, 22, of nearby Hutchinson, died at the scene, the patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Karjala was driving east in a car on Hwy. 7, where she collided with a westbound pickup truck near the intersection with 53rd Street.

The patrol has yet to say which vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

Suffering noncritical injuries in the pickup were driver Johannes H. Booyens, 41, and passenger Matthys J. Herbst.

The patrol said both men are from Willmar, Minn., while medical responders on the scene said the two are from South Africa, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482