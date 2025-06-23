VIENNA — Head of the UN nuclear watchdog says 'very significant damage' is expected at Iran's Fordo facility after the US attack.
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 9:00AM
Israel's Defense Ministry says Israel is striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison
