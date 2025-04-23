Head of NAACP disinvited from speaking to Texas state bar over suit against Trump administration

HOUSTON — The State Bar of Texas rescinded a speaking invitation to the NAACP's president after the civil rights group challenged the Trump administration's dismantling of the Education Department, citing new rules over speaking topics the bar says could be deemed political.
Derrick Johnson, the NAACP's president and CEO, had been set to speak during the state bar's annual meeting in June in San Antonio. He said Wednesday he was shocked his invitation to speak was taken away.
''They have decided to censure free speech on notions of being political when it's not political,'' Johnson told The Associated Press. ''This is the State Bar of Texas. These are lawyers who are sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. And nothing about our actions is contrary to the very principles that they have sworn to uphold. And so, I find it ironic to say the least that a lawsuit would generate a rescission of the invitation.''
Johnson was set to speak on the Juneteenth holiday, which marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.
At issue is a lawsuit the NAACP and other civil rights and education groups filed in March against President Donald Trump's executive order to dismantle the Education Department. The lawsuit argues the administration's cuts will hobble mandated functions like protecting students from discrimination or funding educational programs.
Trey Apffel, the executive director of the state bar, said his organization rescinded the speaking invitation because the NAACP's lawsuit violated state bar rules that call for it to be politically neutral. He said the bar had been unaware of the lawsuit until learning about it in the press.
The bar is required by law, including a November 2023 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to limit what information it can communicate to issues related to the practice of law.
The bar, which regulates the legal profession in Texas, is also mandated by the Texas Supreme Court, which has administrative control over the group, to stay clear of anything ''even having the perception of being political or ideological,'' Apffel said.