Head of Brazil's gas giant Petrobras criticized for 'drill, baby, drill!' comment about the Amazon

Chambriard was appointed by Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose environmental record in the Amazon is mixed. While he has curbed deforestation and championed the Amazonian city of Belem as the host of the U.N.'s COP30 climate summit in November, he also supports Petrobras's push to drill for offshore oil at the ecologically sensitive mouth of the Amazon River and other big projects that bring environmental impact to the world´s largest tropical forest.