He was killed in a road rage shooting. AI allowed him to deliver his own victim impact statement

CHANDLER, Ariz. — There were dozens of statements submitted to the court by family and friends of Christopher Pelkey when it came time to sentence the man convicted of shooting him during a road rage incident. They provided glimpses of Pelkey's humor, his character and his military service.
But there was nothing quite like hearing from the victim himself — in this case, an AI-generated version.
In what's believed to be a first in U.S. courts, Pelkey's family used artificial intelligence to create a video using his likeness to give him a voice. The AI rendering of Pelkey told the shooter during the sentencing hearing last week that it was a shame they had to meet that day in 2021 under those circumstances — and that the two of them probably could have been friends in another life.
''I believe in forgiveness and in God who forgives. I always have and I still do,'' Pelkey's avatar told Gabriel Paul Horcasitas.
The AI version of Pelkey went on to share advice for people to make the most of each day and to love each other, not knowing how much time one might have left.
While use of artificial intelligence within the court system is expanding, it's typically been reserved for administrative tasks, legal research, case preparation. In Arizona, it's helped inform the public of rulings in significant cases.
Using AI to generate victim impact statements marks a new — and legal, at least in Arizona — tool for sharing information with the court outside the evidentiary phases.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Todd Lang, who presided over the road rage case, said after watching the video that he imagined Pelkey, who was 37 at the time of his killing, would have felt that way after learning about him. Lang also noted the video said something about Pelkey's family, who had expressed their anger over his death and had asked for Horcasitas to receive the maximum sentence.